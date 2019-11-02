Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $123.87 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

