Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.60 ($54.19).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA traded up €1.28 ($1.49) during trading on Thursday, reaching €45.27 ($52.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a twelve month high of €55.80 ($64.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.23.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.