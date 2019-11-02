Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Shares of AUG stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

