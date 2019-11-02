Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 52.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.