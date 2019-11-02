AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives $2.55 Average PT from Brokerages

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of AVEO opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,827 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

