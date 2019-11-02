Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08, approximately 751,930 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,477,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

