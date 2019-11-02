Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Azul and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of -0.53. Azul has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Azul had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 7.28%. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 63.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

