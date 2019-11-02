Baader Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €123.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAYN. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.10 ($93.13).

Bayer stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €69.90 ($81.28). 2,155,376 shares of the company traded hands. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.99.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

