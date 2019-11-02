BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BANF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. 53,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

