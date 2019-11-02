BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.83.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.