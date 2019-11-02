Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $79.35.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 642,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,162,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 100.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

