Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NTB opened at $32.66 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 154.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.