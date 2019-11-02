Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Cut by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

BNS stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

