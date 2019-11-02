Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.60% of Banner worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 595,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 202,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after acquiring an additional 113,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banner by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $27,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

BANR traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 301,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

