Barclays Boosts Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target to GBX 855

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 855 ($11.17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 711.67 ($9.30).

LON INCH traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 627.50 ($8.20). 1,690,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 638.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 608.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.64. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 661.50 ($8.64).

In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £101,325 ($132,399.06).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

