Barclays Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $75.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America set a $76.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.22.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $90.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.