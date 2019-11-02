Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Kanuj Malhotra sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $94,080.00. Also, CFO Master Fund Lp Outerbridge acquired 2,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,718,757 shares of company stock worth $5,440,044. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 30.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.0% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,380,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2,204.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 243,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 233,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNED. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

