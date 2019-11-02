Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 678.45 ($8.87).

BDEV stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 634 ($8.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,889,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 702.80 ($9.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 644.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 614.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £160,197 ($209,325.75).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

