Barrington Research Comments on Instructure Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:INST)

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Instructure in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.26). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Instructure’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INST. Raymond James lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Shares of INST opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Instructure news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,728.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,538.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,636. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Instructure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Instructure during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.