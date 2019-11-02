Barrington Research Comments on Littelfuse, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.79. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.86.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $181.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.99. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

