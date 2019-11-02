Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $51.60. 65,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $54.23.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in CRA International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 274,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CRA International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

