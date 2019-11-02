Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

Shares of BSE stock remained flat at $GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,568. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

