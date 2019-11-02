Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) Trading Down 2.3%

Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) shares traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04), 300 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.69.

Battle of Long Tan Company Profile (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

