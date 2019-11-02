Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,302 shares of company stock worth $11,598,173. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

