Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

