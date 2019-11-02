Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $128,287,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.