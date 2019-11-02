BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BB&T by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BB&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BB&T by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BB&T by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

BBT stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $54.41.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

