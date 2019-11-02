BB&T Securities LLC Buys 62,020 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

