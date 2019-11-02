BB&T Securities LLC Has $29.99 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

