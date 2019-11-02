BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 14,114 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Carnival worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carnival by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Carnival by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Carnival by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

