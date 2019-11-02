BB&T Securities LLC Sells 146,131 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,131 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $23,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,649 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

