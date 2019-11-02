BB&T Securities LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in BlackRock by 665.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 35.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

BlackRock stock opened at $469.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $487.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

