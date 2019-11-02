BB&T Securities LLC Trims Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Iqvia worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. CWM LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Iqvia by 43.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $146.74 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

