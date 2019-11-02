Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

ETR BFSA traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €33.25 ($38.66). The company had a trading volume of 56,164 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.62 and a 200 day moving average of €33.87. Befesa has a 1-year low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 1-year high of €41.65 ($48.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

