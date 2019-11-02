Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.50 ($120.35).

BEI stock traded down €1.50 ($1.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €104.65 ($121.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.16 and its 200-day moving average is €104.73.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

