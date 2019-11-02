Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 373,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. Belden has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have purchased 1,556,961 shares of company stock worth $150,668 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: Death Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.