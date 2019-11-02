Beldex (BDX) Achieves Market Cap of $72.96 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $72.96 million and $134,574.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069214 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

