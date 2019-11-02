Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 3,428 ($44.79) price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,856 ($63.45) price target (up from GBX 4,391 ($57.38)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,934.10 ($51.41).

Shares of LON BKG traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,473 ($58.45). The company had a trading volume of 556,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,622 ($60.39). The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,260.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,875.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Veronica Wadley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.63), for a total value of £59,265 ($77,440.22). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,970 ($51.88), for a total value of £11,910,000 ($15,562,524.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,303,302 shares of company stock worth $5,404,424,622.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

