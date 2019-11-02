Beyond Meat’s (BYND) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.95.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,957 shares of company stock worth $128,809,948.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $11,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

