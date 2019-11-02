BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 347,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $485,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $271,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,743. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $40.02 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

