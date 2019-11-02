BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 4.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,503,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,338,000 after acquiring an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,051,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $69.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

