Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) & Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Critical Contrast

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acer Therapeutics N/A -76.99% -70.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acer Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.04%. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 865.73%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $7.14 million 22.90 -$21.85 million N/A N/A Acer Therapeutics $2.90 million 11.17 -$21.28 million ($2.49) -1.29

Acer Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Acer Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease. The company's oncology product candidates also comprise BT5528, a BTC that is in preclinical studies targeting EphA2; BT8009, which is in preclinical studies targeting Nectin-4; and CD137, an immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in preclinical stage, as well as systemically-delivered activators. In addition, it is developing THR-149, a key immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, hematology, ophthalmology, and respiratory indications. The company has a clinical trial and license agreement with the Cancer Research Technology Limited and CRUK; and research collaboration agreement with Bioverativ Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Oxurion NV. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.