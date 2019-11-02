BidaskClub Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Sell

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of AAXN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. 1,085,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,117. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 48.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 47.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

