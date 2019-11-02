BidaskClub Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PACB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of PACB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 1,309,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,524. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $728.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,382,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,990 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,568.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 906,343 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 123.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,538,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 849,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

