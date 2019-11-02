Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of BHVN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. 376,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,379. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $188,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,423,177.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $797,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,739. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,747. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.