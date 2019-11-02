Bitcoin Confidential Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.05692078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045812 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.