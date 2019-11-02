Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.51 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005481 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, BigONE, Crex24 and Exrates. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $95.30 million and $3.96 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003568 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000936 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001865 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065130 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, HitBTC, YoBit, Huobi, CoinBene, Kucoin, BigONE, OKEx, Indodax, Exrates, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

