Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00776277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00205801 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002426 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003568 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

