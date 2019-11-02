BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $2,283.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00666870 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002611 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 209,525,046 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

