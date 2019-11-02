bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $108.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00009032 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00218271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01399099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,017,540 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

